Business conference, exhibition

LAHORE : University of Management and Technology (UMT) held its fourth International Business Conference and Exhibition (IBCE)-2019 at a local hotel on Saturday.

According to a press release, over 100 groups of companies and business firms representing 10 countries, exhibitors, CEOs of national and multinational companies attended the conference while more than 110 national and international companies participated in the exhibition through different stalls to display their innovative work.

Federal and provincial government institutions also participated in UMT’s conference which was aimed to support and highlight IT industry and new startups of Pakistan.

The participants also discussed different topics like business challenges, young entrepreneurs, government, educational institutions, and relationship between industries, entrepreneurship and innovation, use of technology in growing business hubs and changing business environments, etc.

UMT President Ibrahim Hassan Murad inaugurated the IBCE-2019 along with Adviser to Prime Minister Dr Ishrat Hussain while UMT Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam and UMT DG Aabid H.K. Sherwani were also present on the occasion.

Dr Ishrat Hussain appreciated UMT’s educational contribution and especially its initiative of organising the business conference. He said UMT was bringing all the experts to one platform and contributing to the country’s prosperity.

Ibrahim Hassan Murad said the purpose of IBCE was to attract foreign investors to visit a new Pakistan and invest in sectors, including education, technology and textile. He said UMT was playing its role by contributing to the national development. He also emphasised that academia, industry and government should have strong links with one another as without their close engagement, the dream of national progress could not be fulfilled.