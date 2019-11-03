Metro bus suspension irks commuters

Rawalpindi : The life of thousands of commuters has strongly affected due to suspension of Metro Bus Service (MBS) here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for past three days.

The commuters could be seen running behind wagons, buses and taxis to reach their destinations to attend their offices, schools and colleges.

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Metro Bus Authority (MBS) has already issued a notification to suspend bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad for an indefinite period during ‘Azadi March’ days to avoid law and order situation.

The concerned management of metro bus has locked all stations with plastic wires.

Police officials are also deployed at the metro stations.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti told ‘The News’ that he has met with local transporters to bring all wagons, buses on roads to facilitate public. “We are also monitoring taxi, rickshaw fares to provide maximum relief of public.

Affected commuters should raise complaints of over-charging, I will take strict action against them,” he said.

Samina Wahab, a working lady said that she daily visits metro station to reach her office in Islamabad but there has been no service for past three days. “I am living here in Tench Bhatta and it was impossible to hire taxicab on daily basis to reach my office in Islamabad.

Yasir Mehmood, a student said that he studies in Islamabad.

How could I reach my college easily without metro bus.

I am facing difficulties to run behind wagons because all wagons remain packed with commuters,” he said.

Total 68 metro buses have been operating here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and each bus has capacity of 150 passengers. Around 150,000 commuters travel through this service daily.