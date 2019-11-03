Scheffler keeps share of PGA Tour Bermuda lead

WASHINGTON: Scottie Scheffler fired a two-under 69 on Friday to maintain a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Bermuda Championship.

Scheffler, who opened with a sizzling 62 on Thursday, is tied with fellow Americans Harry Higgs and Brendon Todd.

Scheffler rolled in five birdies to reach an 11-under 131 total at the windy Port Royal Golf Club course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Higgs shot 65 and Todd registered the round of the day with a eight under 63.

Todd birdied his final four holes while finishing on the front nine. He rolled in six birdies over his final eight holes. Aaron Wise (65), Boo Weekley (66) and Wes Roach (69) were a stroke back at 10 under.