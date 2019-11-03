Pak women thrash Bangladesh by 29 runs

KARACHI: Pakistan women defeated Bangladesh women by 29 runs in the first One-day International (ODI) of the two-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Pakistan managed 215 all-out in 48.5 overs.

Nahida Khan was Pakistan’s top-scorer with 68 runs off 97 balls. She hit seven fours and stitched a crucial 61-run partnership for the third-wicket with captain Bismah Maroof (39 off 43 balls) over the course of her stay at the crease.

Earlier, Pakistan got off to a slow start and had only 59 runs in 20.3 overs when they lost Sidra Amin, who scored 21 runs from 67 balls.

However, their total was boosted by a late surge from Omaima Sohail and Aliya Riaz.

Omaima scored 29 runs from 27 balls, hitting four fours, while Aliya, batting at six, scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 112.

Aliya’s 33-ball stay at the crease was studded with three fours and a six.

Bangladesh’s Jahanara Alam stretched her impressive form into the one-day leg of the tour as she was the highest wicket-taker in the innings with 3-44.

Panna Ghosh and Nahida Akter picked up two wickets each for 12 and 15 runs.

In reply, Bangladesh stuttered right from the beginning and had their three batters back in the pavilion inside the first 10 overs.

Sana Mir made inroads in her first over, the second of the innings, with the wicket of Murshida Khatun (4) and trapped Sanjida Islam lbw for duck in the second.

When debutant Sadia Iqbal accounted for Sharmin Akhter’s wicket in the penultimate ball of the 10th over, Bangladesh had lost their third wicket with only 41 runs on the board.

Nigar Sultana’s half-century instilled hope in Bangladesh’s chase. But when she lost her wicket in the 47th over off Sana’s bowling, Pakistan had firmly gripped the match as Bangladesh required 40 off 21 balls.

Nigar hit four fours and a six and was Bangladesh’s top-scorer with 58 runs off 77 balls.

Sana grabbed 3-49, while Diana Baig and Sadia Iqbal picked up two wickets each for 43 and 38 runs.

Nahida bagged Player of the Match award for her half-century. The second one-dayer will be played on Monday (tomorrow) at the same venue.