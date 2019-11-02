Schools closed after manhandling of teachers in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The All Khyber Agency Teachers Association on Friday announced closure of all state-run schools to record protest after Amn Lashkar gunmen allegedly manhandled teachers of a government school in Bazaar Zakhakhel in Landikotal tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

Talking to this scribe, general secretary of the association Naseer Shah Afridi said that they held a meeting which unanimously condemned the unlawful and inhuman behaviour by the Lashkar’s men.

He said they have informed the District Education Officer and assistant commissioner of Landikotal to take action against the culprits. Naseer Shah said they have closed all girls and boys schools in Bazaar Zakhakhel. He said if the authorities failed to take action they would close all schools in the Khyber tribal district.

“It was a shameful act by the Zakhakhel Amn Lashkarmen who tortured and insulted headmaster and two school teachers in Zakhakhel area,” he said. When contacted, District Education Officer Muhammad Jadoon Wazir said he would take up the issue with the deputy commissioner and other high-ups to protect the life and honour of teachers.

Supporting the stance of the teachers, Jadoon said his staff would also observe strike in the office to record protest. It may be mentioned here that three teachers were going to school when they were stopped and manhandled at a checkpost by the Amn Lashkar’s men.