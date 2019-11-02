CM approves steps to expedite industrialisation

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired third meeting of Special Economic Zone Authority Punjab at his office.

The meeting approved the adoption of different steps to expedite the industrialisation process in the province. The meeting approved the giving status of a special economic zone to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad and the chief minister said that the industrial city would span over 4,000 acres of land to create around 2.5 lakh employment opportunities.

The meeting also decided to give the status of the special economic zone to an industrial estate in Bahawalpur. Usman Buzdar said that this industrial estate would be established on an area of 483 acres adding that industrialisation process would be expedited in southern Punjab as a result. Establishment of a special economic zone on an area of 238 acres was also granted in Mianwali District in the private sector.

The meeting also approved the establishment of a special economic zone in Lahore in the private sector. The chief minister said this SEZ would be established on 231 acres while foundation stone of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park project would be laid in the mid of next month. He said that special economic zones were being established in Punjab and special incentives would be offered to the investors to strengthen the economy and to promote job opportunities. He directed the officials concerned to dispose of matters relating to the establishment of SEZs without any delay.

law, order: Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office to review law and order in the province.

He directed the officials concerned to take every possible step for the protection of life and property of the people adding that indiscriminate action should be continued against the criminals because nothing is important than the protection of citizens and maintenance of peace in the society. He directed the line officers to continue monitoring steps taken concerning law and order.

A briefing was also given about the steps taken for the maintenance of peace in the province. Provincial minister Hashim Dogar, IG Police, ACS (Home), Advocate General Punjab and others attended the meeting.

Jamia Masjid: Usman Buzdar inaugurated the renovated Jamia Masjid of 8-Club here Friday and appreciated the renovated work done to accommodate around 600 faithful to offer Namaz. Special prayers were offered for the departed souls of Tezgam incident along with early recovery of the injured. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that he was happy to see the splendour of this beautiful Masjid and extended congratulations to the staff playing their role in this regard. Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Amir Dogar MNA and others were present on this occasion.