POA nominated for Peace Award 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has been nominated for Peace and Sport Award 2019 for its contribution to peace, dialogue and social change in the world through sport.

Peace and Sport Award is a prestigious distinction in the world of sports with a history of 11 years. A total of 77 awards have been distributed to individuals and organisations of 40 countries working for the promotion of peace through sports across the globe.

For the past three years, POA has been celebrating the Global International Day of Sport for the Development and Peace (IDSDP) Campaign on April 6 by raising the WhiteCards to show solidarity for peace.

This year POA reached a greater audience through four events: WhiteCard at the Annual General Council Meeting 2019; WhiteCard Ceremony at the Opening Ceremony of 72nd Punjab Games; WhiteCard Ceremony at the Official Dinner at NOC Pakistan Headquarters; WhiteCard Ceremony at the Sight Seeing Tourist Bus.

The letter POA received from Peace and Sports Award stated: “First, the Peace and Sport Team was very pleased to receive the Peace and Sport Awards application by NOC (National Olympic Committee) Pakistan that we studied with great interest. We must point that this year, we reached an over expected number of applications, establishing a new record of applicants.

“Given the large amount of applications received this year, it has been very difficult to select the nominees for this category, and we are honored to officially announce that you have been successfully selected as one of the nominees for the April 6 Initiative of the year,” it added.

The winner will be selected by the online community and announced during the Peace and Sport Awards Ceremony that will take place in Monaco on December 12.