Siraj asks Sh Rashid to step down

KARACHI: Ameer of Jamate Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded of the Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, to resign and order a detailed inquiry into the tragic train accident in Rahimyar Khan in which according to initial reports over 70 people perished and scores injured.

The JI Amir was talking to media at the Idrar-e-Nor-e-haq on Thursday. Siraj said this is the ninth train accident during the tenure of the present government. He said the Railway Minist er, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Ahmed should step down and accept the responsibility of the horrifying accident.

He said due to the wrong policies of the government, Islamabad has become 'Containerabad' and the issue of Kashmir has been undermined. The senator said the masses are still waiting for the government's concrete plan on Kashmir.

He said it is unfortunate that till to date neither the government nor the establishment have taken the masses into confidence on Kashmir, which goes on to show they are least interested in doing something about the conflict. Siraj said supporting the Kashmiris is vital for the solidarity and integrity of Pakistan as after the occupied Kashmir, India will turn towards Pakistan.

On the domestic economic conditions, Siraj said the ministers are living happily while the masses are spending days in misery, he stressed. The Ameer JI said the government should take the opposition and all other parties into confidence and ignore the dictation of IMF. He said the government has destroyed the national unity. The political situation is in shambles and the opposition leaders are being victimized and this was totally unjust and unwarranted, he added. He said the Parliament has been bypassed and for the last several months there has been no legislation in National Assembly or Senate.