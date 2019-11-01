Gough named England’s bowling consultant

LONDON: Darren Gough, the former England pacer, was named as the national side’s fast bowling consultant in the run-up to the two-match Test series versus New Zealand. Gough will link up with the squad in Auckland on November 5 and is set to assist the fast bowling unit in Whangarei until November 18. The pacer, who is a level three cricket coach, was one of the mainstays of England’s pace attack across formats in 1990s and early 2000s. He ended his international career with close to 500 international wickets. He had considerable success in New Zealand, having taken 19 wickets at an average of 19 in the three-match Test series versus New Zealand in 1997. “I’m delighted to have Darren on board. I have known him a long time and his vast knowledge and experience at the international level will drive our bowling unit forward leading into the two-match Test series.