Australian police seize 400 kilos of ‘ice’ hidden in chili sauce bottles

SYDNEY: Four men have been arrested after Australian police seized 400 kilograms of crystal meth, or ice, worth an estimated A$300 million ($210 million) concealed in bottles of sriracha hot chili sauce from the United States. A search of an air cargo consignment that had arrived at a Sydney freight depot from the United States on Oct. 15 found 768 bottles of sriracha chili sauce, “with presumptive testing returning a positive indicator for methylamphetamine (ice),” New South Wales state police said in a statement on Thursday. Police arrested a 36-year old on Sunday and made two more arrests on Monday in the carpark of a hotel in Sydney’s central business district. Photos released by the police also showed several cartons of the fiery sauce bottles stacked in the back of a car. Police seized eight boxes from the vehicle and a search of the hotel suite found another 26 boxes.
