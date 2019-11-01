close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
A
November 1, 2019

FBISE announces SSC Supplementary exams result

Islamabad

A
APP
November 1, 2019

Islamabad :The result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Supplementary Examination, 2019 of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), which was held in the months of September-October has been announced on Thursday.

According to the result details, a total of 10,200 candidates had appeared in the SSC supplementary examination, out of which 4939 students have passed in all papers. The overall passing percentage remained 48.42 percent, said a press release issued here.

