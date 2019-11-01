Tight security for Sikh yatrees ordered

LAHORE:Federal Ministry of Interior directed the Punjab government to ensure security of Sikh yatrees visiting from 8th November to 15th November, The News learnt Thursday.

According to sources in the interior ministry, a letter from the federal ministry of interior has directed Punjab Home Department Additional Chief Secretary and Inspector General Punjab Police to provide security to the Sikh pilgrims scheduled to visit on 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

It is pertinent to mention that the Punjab Home Department has sought views/comments from Evacuee Trust Property Board within three days. All related departments would perform their responsibilities in this regard. Foolproof security arrangements would be made for the guests coming from all over the world.

Evacuee Trust Property Board Secretary Tariq Wazir Khan said that Punjab Police would provide foolproof security to yatrees. The visitors coming from Canada and other countries will be given on-arrival visas so that they could visit their holy sites.