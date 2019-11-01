‘Tarbela 4th extension generates 5.6bln units electricity’

ISLAMABAD: Tarbela 4th extension hydropower project has contributed 5.6 billion units of low-cost electricity to the grid since its launch last year, almost 50 percent more than what was previously estimated, Wapda chairman said on Thursday.

Briefing the World Bank President David Malpass, Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Muzammil Hussain said as many as 378 million acre feet of water has been released from Tarbela reservoir to meet irrigation needs of the country. In addition, Tarbela 4th extension hydropower project, commissioned last year, generated 5.6 billion units - more than the generation envisaged in PC-I of the project.

In October last year, Wapda announced the completion of the third and last unit at its 1,410 megawatts Tarbela 4th Extension hydropower project, which was constructed on Tunnel no. 4 of Tarbela dam. The project has three turbine-generator units, each with a capacity of 470 MW. The hydropower plants were expected to annually contribute 3.84 billion units of electricity to the grid.

The World Bank’s president along with his team and Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda visited Tarbela dam project. They had a round of the main dam and the power house of Tarbela 4th extension hydropower project. Water Resources Secretary Muhammad Ashraf, Wapda Chairman and other officials accompanied them during the visit.

Wapda Chairman Hussain said the World Bank helped in brokering Indus Water Treaty between Pakistan and India and administered the entire financial arrangements with assistance of the friendly countries to complete Indus Basin replacement works, which included two mega dams namely Mangla and Tarbela, five barrages and nine inter-river link canals to divert water from the western to the eastern rivers.

Hussain also appreciated the World Bank for financial support for Tarbela 4th extension hydropower, Dasu hydropower and upcoming Tarbela 5th extension hydropower projects.

“Wapda is looking forward to World Bank’s support for other projects, located on Indus Cascade,” he said. “The projects on Indus Cascade have the great potential to store water and generate phenomenal hydro electricity.”

World Bank President Malpass expressed his pleasure over completion of Tarbela 4th extension hydropower project within time and less than the estimated cost. “The work on the project is impressive,” he said.

Malpass said the efforts of Pakistani government particularly ministry of water resources for improvement of water resources “are applauded”. He appreciated the efforts of ministry of water resources for resolving the issues in relation to completion of Dassu hydropower project, construction of dams and other related projects.

Minister Vawda thanked the World Bank for the cooperation it has been providing to Pakistan for harnessing water and hydropower resources since 1960. He hoped that this cooperation would further enhance for implementation of various projects in the days to come.

“We are taking comprehensive and effective measures for improvement of water resources and construction of dams in Pakistan,” he said. “Pakistan will witness more progress in hydropower and water sectors with cooperation of Water Bank in future.” The water minister further said 523 billion units of electricity have so far been contributed by Tarbela hydropower station to the grid.