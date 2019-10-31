Law offenders to face action: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that it was the responsibility of Azadi March leaders to abide by the agreement, and strict action would be taken against those who would take law into their own hands.

During a meeting with Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, the governor said the people were standing with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The Opposition's agenda of creating unrest and instability would be foiled as it had already been exposed before the people, he added.

The PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure, he asserted.

Talking to delegations, including a 30-member delegation of diplomats from China and Afghanistan, the Punjab governor said that durable peace could not be restored in the region until the resolution of Kashmir issue, adding that Pak-China relations were higher than the mountains and deeper than the oceans as China had always stood with Pakistan in difficult time.

The governor said that China had supported Pakistan at every level, including Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Kashmir issue, adding that Chinese investment of billions of dollars under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was also a great example of Pak-China friendship.

Pakistan is playing its role sincerely in peace in Afghanistan as peace and development in Pakistan are linked with peace in Afghanistan, he maintained.

Regarding Kashmir issue, prevailing situation in region, Afghan peace process and other matters, the governor said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed for dialogue process to resolve issues.