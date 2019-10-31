close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Man killed in Mohmand blast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

GHALLANAI: A man was killed in a blast in Ambar tehsil in Mohmand district here on Wednesday, official sources said. The sources said that the man identified as Abdullah, son of Sher Bahadur, was killed in the blast caused by an improvised explosive device at Shatai Maina in Ambar. The man died on the spot.

More From Pakistan