NRO

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he "will not give an ‘NRO’ (deal) to anyone" till he is alive. As the treason trial against Pervez Musharraf was reaching its conclusion, the PTI government denotified the prosecution team.

Mr PM, you have already given an NRO to Musharraf. People can be ignorant, not stupid.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad