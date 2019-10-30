Doctors find it hard to stabilise Nawaz

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s illness is taking a heavy toll on his body weight and the special medical board formed for looking after him medically is facing a challenge to simultaneously stabilise multiple complications caused as a result of treatment of different diseases. According to sources close to the board, Nawaz weight has been reduced from 107 to 100-kg since he was admitted to Services Hospital on Oct 21, suggesting a drop of seven kilograms of weigh in eight days. However, the report was contradicted officially.

Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, principal SIMS/SHL and head of special medical board, said Nawaz’s weight had not reduced as it stayed at 102-kg ever since he was admitted to the hospital.

The PML-N Quaid was diagnosed with acute idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) and is undergoing Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) therapy at Services Hospital in Lahore.

It is learnt that Nawaz Sharif’s platelets count fluctuates with treatment to his cardiovascular ailment and vice versa. Nawaz’s platelets count is maintained at Monday’s count 28,000 on Tuesday as well – which is low for a patient.

According to medical board sources, Nawaz’s low platelet count, combined with his cardiovascular history, is a dangerous sign. Although Nawaz has been diagnosed with autoimmune disorder called ITP, the source of disease has not been identified yet. Therefore, the medical board has decided to run a full-body scan.

Dr Adnan Khan, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, explained his condition in twitter messages, saying that former premier was critically unwell and fighting a battle for his health and life. “Thrombocytopenia (low platelet count) & NSTEMI (heart attack) is further complicated by deteriorating kidney functions. Poor blood sugar & blood pressure control is taking its toll,” he added.

He said pending scans/biopsies and diagnostic dilemma still ensued from multiple complex pathologies and co-morbidities. In a paradoxical catch-22 situation, he said, establishing a definitive diagnosis and subsequent management poses considerable risk to Nawaz Sharif’s fragile and unstable health.

In another statement, he said that the hospital lacked several facilities, saying there was no cardiac unit and the blood samples were being sent to laboratories outside the hospital for testing.

Meanwhile, PML-N President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Shamim Begum, Nawaz Sharif’s mother, along with other family members visited Services Hospital and inquired about his health. Maryam Nawaz Sharif is already staying in hospital to look after her father.

Besides, a large number of party workers gathered outside the hospital and chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for being responsible for deterioration in health condition of Nawaz Sharif. They also distributed sweets to celebrate Islamabad High Court’s order to suspend Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference on medical grounds for eight weeks.