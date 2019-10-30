World Judo Day celebrated

LAHORE: Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) and its affiliated units celebrated World Judo Day in connection with the birthday of Jigaro Kano’s on October 28. The day was celebrated on the instructions of IJF with the theme “Plant a tree”.

All the PJF affiliated units planted trees in their areas and elaborated its advantages. A grand ceremony was organized by PJF in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate along with its affiliated unit KP Judo Association.

Sindh Judo Association organised an event at Liaqat Gymnasium. President of Sindh Judo Association Major Mehmood Riaz and Secretary M. Rafique and judokas from the province participated in the event.