The News staffer grieved

PESHAWAR: Rahim Aman, the elder brother of Sabir Aman, Senior Sub-Editor, The News International in Peshawar, passed away on Tuesday. His funeral prayer was held at the Khuzh village in the Mastuj tehsil in Upper Chitral and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. A large number of people attended the funeral. The deceased was also brother of Rauf Aman,a former district food controller, Nasir Aman, additional secretary of S&GAD, Jehangir, father of Fateh Aman, Natco, Shafiquer Rehman, a lecturer, Attiqur Rehman Advocate and Mohibur Rehman,uncle of Ziaur Rehman, manager of the Habib Bank Limited and Attaur Rehman, a civil judge.