close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
October 30, 2019

The News staffer grieved

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 30, 2019

PESHAWAR: Rahim Aman, the elder brother of Sabir Aman, Senior Sub-Editor, The News International in Peshawar, passed away on Tuesday. His funeral prayer was held at the Khuzh village in the Mastuj tehsil in Upper Chitral and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. A large number of people attended the funeral. The deceased was also brother of Rauf Aman,a former district food controller, Nasir Aman, additional secretary of S&GAD, Jehangir, father of Fateh Aman, Natco, Shafiquer Rehman, a lecturer, Attiqur Rehman Advocate and Mohibur Rehman,uncle of Ziaur Rehman, manager of the Habib Bank Limited and Attaur Rehman, a civil judge.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar