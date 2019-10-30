close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
Meesha’s mother testifies

Lahore

LAHORE:An Additional District and Sessions court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit of singer Ali Zafar against singer Meesha Shafi after recording the statement of Meesha’s mother and famous actress Saba Hameed.

Saba Hameed while recording her statement said that she did not urge Meesha to go public with harassment allegations against Zafar, rather she told her to take her own decision. Saba said that it was not possible that her daughter was jealous of Ali Zafar.

She said that after getting harassed three times, Meesha said to her that she wouldn’t go to the place again.

