Wed Oct 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

ANF challenges court order in Sana case

Lahore

LAHORE:The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging a trial court’s decision of not hearing a drug case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on a daily basis.

The petition, filed by the authority’s legal director, says that a drug trafficking case was filed against the PML-N Punjab president on July 1 and the challan of the case was also timely submitted. The ANF says the trial court ignored the facts in rejection of the plea which had sought day-to-day hearing in the case. It requested the LHC to nullify the trial court’s decision and allow the hearing to be conducted on a daily basis.

