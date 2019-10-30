Zong 4G bags awards

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading telecommunication network, Zong 4G bags two awards by the Consumer Association of Pakistan, “Leadership in Innovation”, as well as “CEO of the Year”, a statement said on Tuesday.

Being the first and foremost choice of customers puts Zong 4G at the forefront in the telecom industry, with its state-of-the-art services and solutions, it added. By pioneering the telecommunication and mobile connectivity in Pakistan, Zong 4G has emerged as the leader in technological innovation, being the first and only network to have successfully tested 5G technology in Pakistan, and it was the first telecom to bring 4G to its customers, with the most innovative product offerings.

The laurel is another big win for Zong 4G as through its zeal for technological innovation Zong 4G is playing a major role in improving the lives of customers every day, it added.