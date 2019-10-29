Patients suffer as strike of doctors continues

MARDAN: The strike of doctors, paramedics and other medical staff continued on the 34th day, creating problems for the poor patients visiting the public hospitals to seek treatment.

It may be noted that on the call of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), the doctors, nurses, paramedical, class-four and other health staff boycotted their duties except emergency services across the district.

The representatives and office-bearers of paramedics association and other health employees established a protest camp at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

The poor patients are facing problems due to the strike. Majority of the patients are visiting private clinics for treatment.

Before the boycott of health employees more than 1220 patients daily came to the OPD for treatment, 1428 laboratory investigation were conducting, 81 patients were admitted and 121 operation were conducted on a daily basis at DHQ hospital.

The poor patients have to bear extra financial burden to seek treatment at private hospitals.

Doctors, paramedics, nurses, class-four and other health employees organised protest demonstrations and rallies in their respective hospitals throughout the district. Addressing a meeting at DHQ hospital, GDA Mardan district president Sharafatullah Yousafzai and Chairman All Paramedical Staff

Federation Dr Taimur Khan, general secretary Fazle Qayyum, Ibadullah, Rahamdil, Alamzeb Khan and others said that all the health employees have rejected the privatisation of public sector hospitals through the passage of the Regional Health Authority (RHA) and District Health Authority (DHA) Act.

They alleged the government wanted to deprive the poor people of the free treatment facilities in the province. They added that doctors, paramedics and other health staff would also be affected by this act.

The speakers warned the government of extending the strike to indoor wards if government didn’t withdraw the acts.