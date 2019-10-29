AIOU sends textbooks to students

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has sent textbooks to about 80 percent of its students of Matric and FAs programmes, who were enrolled in Autumn, 2019 semester.

Rest of the students of these programmes will get the books within one-week, this was stated by director admissions Monday, while briefing the meeting of senior officers of the university on the books mailing arrangement.

The university is going to expedite the process and also dispatching the books to the post-graduate students from the next week, in line with the directions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

The university's Mailing Department took some extra measures to undertake the job on fast-track basis, through use of state-of-the-art technology.

This aimed at giving maximum study-period to the students, enabling them to timely complete their academic assignments.

"We are following an annual academic calendar in doing this huge job, providing text books to around seven lac students for one semester", the officials said.