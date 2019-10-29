Netanyahu accuses Iran of wanting to strike Israel from Yemen

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday accused Iran of wanting to strike Israel with precision-guided missiles from Yemen as he urged US President Donald Trump’s administration to further pressure Tehran.

Netanyahu made the comments as he met US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Occupied al-Quds, and while he again congratulated Trump on the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, he called for "a lot more" sanctions against Israel’s archfoe Iran.

"Iran is seeking to develop now precision-guided munitions, missiles that can hit any target in the Middle East with a circumference of five to 10 metres," Netanyahu said.

"They want to place them in Iraq and in Syria, and to convert Lebanon’s arsenal of 130,000... rockets to precision-guided munitions." He added that "they seek also to develop that, and have already begun to put that in Yemen, with the goal of reaching Israel from there too."

Netanyahu made reference to September 14 attacks on two Saudi oil facilities and echoing Riyadh, blamed Iran. Tehran has denied involvement. The attacks were claimed by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels.

Mnuchin, on a tour of the Middle East and India, said "we have a shared view as to the threat that Iran poses to the region and to the world" and spoke of the US "maximum pressure campaign" involving sanctions.