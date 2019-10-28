UN urged to help checkrights violations in Held Kashmir

LAHORE:The people of Kashmir will continue their struggle until complete freedom from India and Indian atrocities or lockdown could not weaken the determination of Kashmiris.

These views were expressed by speakers while addressing a Free Kashmir Rally organised by the Kashmir Centre Lahore outside the Press Club here Sunday to observe 27th October as Black Day.

They said that India was violating the human rights in the Held Kashmir through lockdown, which had been continuing for the last 82 days. They stressed on the United Nations to take notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir especially violations of human rights by imposing curfew and complete lockdown in Kashmir since August 5. Otherwise, the Kashmir tornado can destroy the peace of entire region, they added.

They said that Kashmiri people would never allow India to fulfil its negative design of converting IHK into a Hindu state, adding that India would be broken into pieces if it did not free Kashmir.

They said that Pakistan Army knew how to protect the country and it had courage and ability to hit Indian forces at their land. Several resolutions against India and in favour of Kashmiri people were also passed in the rally.

The PML-N President Azad Kashmir, Punjab chapter, Syed Naseebullah, In-charge Kashmir Centre, Lahore, Sardar Sajid Mehmood and several other Kashmiri leaders spoke on the occasion.

state terrorism: Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi Sunday said that international community should realise the state terrorism and sheer human rights violations in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

In his statement issued here in connection with Kashmir Black Day against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, he said all political parties should come forward to help resolve the Kashmir issue unconditionally.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clear stance on Kashmir issue was praiseworthy. He expressed the resolve that Pakistan would not back out of moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. He said the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri mothers and sisters would be remembered forever and they wouldsoon achieve their ultimate right to self-determination.