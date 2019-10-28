Trump announces death of IS chief Baghdadi during US raid

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself during a daring overnight raid by elite US special operations forces in Syria, in a major victory as he fights a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.

Baghdadi died alongside three of his children by detonating an explosives-laden vest when he fled US forces into a dead-end tunnel during the attack, which took place in the Idlib region in northwest Syria, the president said in a televised address to the nation from the White House.

Under Iraqi-born Baghdadi’s rule, Islamic State -- which at one point controlled swathes of Syria and Iraq -- is responsible for gruesome attacks against religious minorities and attacks on five continents.

“Last night the United States brought the world’s No.1 terrorist leader to justice,” Trump said in extended remarks describing the raid.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the goal of the operation had been to capture Baghdadi if possible but kill him if necessary.

Esper said two US soldiers suffered minor injuries during the operation but have already returned to duty. Trump said a military dog was wounded.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the operation was staged from an airbase in western Iraq. The death of Baghdadiwas an important win for Trump weeks after his sudden decision to withdraw US troops from Syria sparked a wave of harsh criticism, including from fellow Republicans, that the move would lead to a resurgence of Islamic State, which is also known as ISIS.

“The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, panic and dread, terrified of the American forces coming down on him,” Trump said. “He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and his three children. His body was mutilated by the blasts. The tunnel had caved on him,” he added.

“They have his DNA. More of it than they want, even,” Trump said. “And they brought it with them, with lab technicians that were with them. They assumed this was Baghdadi. They thought visually it was him.”

“They did an on-site test,” the president continued. “They got samples. And to get to his body, they had to remove a lot of debris because the tunnel had collapsed, but these people are very good at that. And as I said, they brought body parts back … There wasn’t much left. The vest blew up but there were still substantial pieces they brought back.”

Russia opened up its airspace for the raid and Kurdish allies gave some helpful information, according to Trump, who watched the operation unfold with Vice President Mike Pence and others. Trump said the raid would not change his decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

Trump indicated that killing Baghdadi was a greater achievement than the 2011 US operation during the administration of Democratic President Barack Obama that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who planned the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.

“Bin Laden was a big thing, but this (Baghdadi) is the biggest there is. This is the worst ever,” Trump said.

The Baghdadi raid put the spotlight on Trump’s uneasy relationship with the US intelligence community. He praised the role of intelligence officials in laying the groundwork for the attack, saying that is the type of activity it should be focused on.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s security forces said Iraq’s intelligence services provided US forces with the location of Baghdadi ahead of the raid that killed him. In a statement distributed to journalists, the forces said intel units had created a "specialised team" that worked for a year to track Baghdadi.

"The Iraqi national intelligence service, according to precise information, located the hideout of Baghdadi," it said. "On this basis, US forces in coordination with Iraqi intelligence carried out a military operation that led to the elimination of Abu Bakr and those with him," it added.

Turkey also said there was "coordination" between Ankara and Washington before the operation to kill Baghdadi. "Prior to the US Operation in Idlib Province of Syria last night, information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place," the Turkish defence ministry said in a tweet. It did not give details.