Taylor beats Prograis in super-lightweight unification bout

LONDON: Scotland’s Josh Taylor became the unified world champion of the super-lightweight division with a majority decision win over US fighter Regis Prograis in a thrilling contest in London on Saturday.

One judge scored the fight 114-114, but two others gave it to Taylor by 117-112 and 115-113, to the delight of the Scottish fans in the O2 Arena. Taylor now holds the WBA and IBF titles and is the World Boxing Super Series champion.

“What a fight, Regis is a great champion, but the best man won,” Taylor told Sky Sports. “He was very good, very strong and had good timing, but I knew I could get to him inside. He lived up to his name and he is a great fighter.

“I knew I could beat him with the jab alone, but he had me himself so respect to him.” The previously unbeaten Prograis vowed to return after suffering the first defeat of his career. “The better man won on the night,” Prograis said. “No excuses, but I will be back.”