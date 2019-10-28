KU awards 31 PhD, 30 MPhil degrees

Karachi University’s Advanced Studies and Research Board last week conferred 31 PhD, 30 MPhil, two Masters of Surgery and five MS course work degrees in various disciplines.

According to KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, the ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai awarded these degrees.

The PhD degrees were awarded to Maryam Bibi, Meshal Raza, Sana Shakoor Lasi, Dr Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Osama, Dure Shahwar Sattar, Daniyal, Sidra Rafi, Rizwanullah, Mehwish Mursaleen, Shella Bano, Bushra Shahab, Syed Imran Ali, Bibi Alia, Saba Rizwan, Mehrina, Atta-ur-Rehman Arif, Muhammad Bilal, Zafar Mahmood Siddiqui, Sheikh Imtiaz Ali, Ghulam Murtiza, Shagufta Riaz, Hina Manzoor, Muhammad Asim Rafiq, Dr Shehla Aftab Khan, Dr Mudassir Iqbal Dar, Ijaz Ali Pharmacognosy, Shajar Fatima, Faria Fatima, Muhammad Tahir Asif, and Shafia Muzaffar.

The MPhil degrees’ earners were Sobia Ejaz, Shamsher Ali, Hina Yousuf, Saeed Ullah, Urooj, Syeda Wajiha Muhammadi, Rubina, Aneela Fayaz, Iqra Kanwal, Komal Rao, Rabia Fatima, Farkhanda Mushtaq, Serab Khan, Deedar Ali and Nudrat Aziz, Hasan Rashid, Farwa Naqvi, Shamsuddin, Mahrukh Zaidi, Asia Fazal, Gul-e-Aqsa, Ateka Ahmed, Ibtasama, Uzma Firdous, Saira, Ansar Uddin Qureshi, Fauzia Banu, Amna Sulaman, and Saba Yasmin.

Dr Rizwan Ali completed his MS degree in Plastic Surgery, JPMC, Dr Jamil Ahmed Khoso in Orthopedic Liyari Hospital while MS Course Work (30 credit hours) degrees were awarded to Mir Arsalan Ali, Asma Bibi in Education, Saira Ali in Environmental Studies, Rabiya in Mathematics, and Dur-e-Shawar Akbar Ali in Social Work.