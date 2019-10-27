Zardari be allowed to get treatment from Dubai doctor: Malik

ISLAMABAD: PPP senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has expressed his deep concerns over the rapidly deteriorating health of former President Asif Ali Zardari and has urged the government to provide him complete health facilities as per advice of his own doctor either in country or abroad as per his wish.

“Being unopposed democratically elected President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari does not deserve this kind of treatment by the government and it is bringing bad name to the country to put behind the bar an ailing former President of the country for unproved charges,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

He said, “I call upon every legislator, Member of the Parliament and cabinet minister to think for necessary amendments into law to ensure the rule of law and to stop political victimization rather to fade our image worldwide for imprisoning our leaders”.

Senator Rehman Malik said that Imran Khan should think himself as human being and Prime Minister of the country while dealing with his political opponents and shall keep in mind that this time shall too pass as power and rule do not last forever adding that had Imran Khan being at his place, former President Zardari would have treated him differently in a very parliamentary and democratic way.

He said that the medical report of former President Asif Ali Zardari being submitted to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior by the Jail authorities shows that his health is going down day by day hence he should continue to be treated in the hospital and shall be allowed to get his treatment as per his choice from his old doctor in Dubai.

“It is highly worrying for the family, friends and PPP’s workers that Asif Ali Zardari’s platelets are dropping rapidly which could be life threatening for him,” he said. Senator Rehman Malik further said that Prime Minister must know the alleged crime occurrence city is Karachi and his trial is being conducted in Islamabad which is unjustified and a clear victimization. “Such decisions are not good for the country,” he said.

He added that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had held the highest constitutional positions of the country hence they should not be humiliated for the reason to be political opponents. He urged that let they both be tried in the court without keeping them in jail like many other politicians and dignitaries in Pakistan including PM Imran Khan himself and many ministers of his cabinet are being tried in the terrorist court of Islamabad and all of them are granted bails.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that the government should not treat the under trial prisoners like convicted and we as nation must know the simple allegation of any magnitude or registration of a case does not declare the accused as convict.

He said PM Imran Khan must realise that country is passing through very crucial stage especially in wake of Indian aggression on boarders and unfinished agenda of Kashmir and uncertain situation in Afghanistan adding that this situation warrants a collective wisdom and national unity.

Senator A. Rehman Malik urged the Prime Minister to immediately call All Parties Conference with leaders of all political party and place the Economic and security situation of the country before them and move forward with collective strategy and political consensus which is need of the time.

Rehman Malik advised PM Imran to free all political prisoners pending their trial and let the court decide their fate and not the Investigating Officers and media trial.