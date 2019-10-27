Judo Grand Slam in Dubai: Shah reaches bronze medal stage

ISLAMABAD: Shah Hussain Shah reached bronze medal stage in the Judo Grand Slam event beating Chinese opponent in Dubai Saturday.

Shah Hussain beat Erihemubatu to break into the title race where he will take on Canada’s world No 4. The Chinese judokas was ranked much higher in the world.

Earlier, Shah Hussain Shah reached quarterfinal by beating world ranked 28. He got bye in first round and then in 2nd won with Wazari against world ranked 55 Savytskiy Anton (Ukraine).

After reaching third round which was pre- quarter final, Shah played aggressively against world No. 28 Khurramov M Karim of Uzbekistan and returned with flying colours.