close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
October 27, 2019

Nawaz bail by IHC disappoints AGP

Top Story

NR
News Report
October 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Saturday expressed disappointment over the handling of reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif whom the Islamabad High Court granted an interim bail on humanitarian grounds in Al-Azizia case.

Following the court’s decision, the AGP said the federal government was unaware about the developments in the case.

He said neither the federation received a notice regarding the case nor was it a party to the matter.

Anwar said the NAB told the court that the former prime minister was in the custody of the Punjab government.

The AGP said in case the court summoned a representative from the federal government then they will appear before it.

He further said if former prime minister could get bail, then why the same criteria was not applied to other prisoners suffering from Aids or cancer.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday approved the interim bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds until Tuesday in Al-Azizia reference.

During hearing, the court accepted the bail plea until Tuesday against two bail bonds of Rs2 million, asking the federal and Punjab government to send a concrete answer related to the plea.

During the hearing, Additional Prosecutor General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said the authority had no objection to the bail of Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds. Following the decision, the PML-N submitted the bail bonds in the case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story