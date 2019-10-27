Low gas pressure irks Pindiites

Rawalpindi :With the onset of winter season, the residents of all tail end areas and several city areas are facing low to zero gas pressure for over a couple of weeks. Ladies are facing difficulties in preparing food particularly in morning, afternoon and night.

The residents were of the view that they were using LPG cylinders for cooking purpose as there was no other option available for them to survive.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Operation Manager Muhammad Asim has admitted that people settled in tail end localities are facing low gas pressure. He told ‘The News’ that some of city areas are also facing low gas pressure. “But, we are trying to introduce ‘Land Line System’ to provide full pressure gas even in peak winter season,” he said. He also said that several consumers are using ‘gas sucking compressors’ therefore other consumers remain deprived of this facility. We are taking action against users of ‘compressors,” he warned.

The residents of Jhanda Chichi, Gulistan Colony, Adiala Road, Defense Road, Morgha, Soan, Chah Sultan, Dhoke Banaras, Dhoke Juma, Dhamyal, Garibabad, Scheme-III, Qasim Market, Range Road, Arya Mohallah, Muslim Town, Sadiqabad and several city areas other areas are facing low to zero gas pressure for over couple of weeks.

All Pakistan Naanbais Welfare Association (APNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that they were using LPG cylinders at tandoors due to low to zero gas pressure. There is no cold weather all around but SNGPL has started gas loadshedding. “We are buying gas cylinder at Rs2,200 against Rs1,400,” he denounced.

The consumers of the affected localities said that they were facing low or zero gas pressure for over couple of weeks even in not that chilly weather. What would happen in peak winter season, they wondered.