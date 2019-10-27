close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

Man injured

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

LAHORE : A man was shot at and wounded at the doorstep of his house in the Kahna area on Saturday following an old enmity. The victim has been identified as Fazal Masih of Makhan Colony, Kahna. He had an old enmity with one Riaz. Meanwhile, two brothers were wounded by four persons in the Misri Shah area. Unidentified persons stole valuables from the house of one Nawab Khan at Engine Shed. He accused one Ikram of being involved in it, upon which, he nursed grudge against him.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore