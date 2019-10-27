Man injured

LAHORE : A man was shot at and wounded at the doorstep of his house in the Kahna area on Saturday following an old enmity. The victim has been identified as Fazal Masih of Makhan Colony, Kahna. He had an old enmity with one Riaz. Meanwhile, two brothers were wounded by four persons in the Misri Shah area. Unidentified persons stole valuables from the house of one Nawab Khan at Engine Shed. He accused one Ikram of being involved in it, upon which, he nursed grudge against him.