Sun Oct 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

CM Punjab: Yasmin updates Buzdar on Nawaz health

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office on Saturday and updated him on former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s health condition.

She also briefed him about the measures taken for the treatment of Nawaz Sharif in the hospital. She said medicines were being given to Nawaz Sharif with the consultation of medical board and according to the results of his medical tests.

The chief minister directed the authorities to provide every possible medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif and prayed for his health.

