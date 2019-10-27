close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

Rangers seize smuggled goods in highway operation

Karachi

The paramilitary force in Sindh has busted a gang of smugglers and seized a huge cache of smuggled goods during an operation.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said on Saturday that they were tipped off that a gang of smugglers would make a bid to smuggle goods, including contraband items, via the Karachi-Kashmore Highway.

Responding to information, checking was carried out on the highway, and during the process paramilitary troops intercepted three trucks.

They seized 139 bags of Indian betel nuts weighing about 11,000 kilograms, 170 cartons of cigarettes, 42 bags of cycle tube, 101 cartons of cycle chains, five bags of blankets, four Mazda cabins, 76 cartons of motorcycle chains, five bags of stickers, one carton of hip prosthesis, 10 old engines, 644 tyres, 20 tons of scrap material and 50 cartons of steel cable.

The spokesman added that the impounded trucks along with the goods were handed over to the Pakistan Customs for further legal proceedings.

