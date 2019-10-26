Compensation package for NW traders approved

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government fulfilled yet another pledge made with the people of newly-merged tribal districts by approving compensation package for the traders of Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan district, who had suffered huge losses during militancy and military operations.

Addressing a meeting of a delegation of traders from Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan district, Mahmood Khan said that it was the duty of government to provide compensation and relief to victims of terrorism.

He added that the speedy development of tribal districts and provision of basic facilities to the local people was the top priority of the provincial government.

Mahmood Khan added that 3706traders from Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan district would be given Rs2809.32 million as compensation.

The chief minister clarified that despite financial constraints, the provincial government had allocated the largest-ever annual development programme for the merged tribal districts.

He maintained that missing facilities in schools and hospitals of the tribal districts were being fulfilled on emergency basis whereas livelihood opportunities were also being provided to the youth of the tribal districts in the shape of interest-free loans under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme.

Similarly, he said, free health coverage to all the people of the tribal districts was already being provided through Sehat Insaf Cards.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to facilitate and ease up the procedure for provision of loans so that the maximum number of deserving people could benefit from the scheme. He also directed the cabinet committee to ensure resolution of the issues of traders in Miranshah on priority basis.

Meanwhile, addressing a prize distribution ceremony among students who passed with distinction in the annual examination 2019 held by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Swat, the chief minister said that the provincial government was paying special attention to improve the quality of education in public sector educational institutes across the province

He said that the reforms in education sector have started to yield visible results. “The government is moving in the right direction by standardising public run schools as per the required standards. All the reforms and initiatives in the education sector have also been extended to the newly merged tribal districts to ensure their development,” he added.

Mahmood Khan also awarded Rs100,000 to the 13-year-old child Qari Muhammad Hassan for securing first position in the world competition of Husn-e-Qirat held at Madina Al-Munwara last year.