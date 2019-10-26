Azadi March on schedule, fake govt not acceptable: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: A meeting between the Rehbar Committee of the opposition parties and the government’s negotiating team held on Friday ended without yielding any result as deadlock persisted on deciding the venue of culmination of the Azadi March.

Inside sources said the government’s negotiating team rejected the demand of the Rehbar Committee to allow gathering of their workers at the D-Chowk. The government team stuck to the stand that the opposition parties would be allowed to hold a public meeting at the Parade Ground.

The two sides, after holding two rounds of talks which concluded late Friday night, without giving any time-frame, decided to continue the talks process.

The government team, while insisting on the Parade Ground as venue of the Azadi March, referred to a past decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The two sides took break for nearly two hours after the first round of talks during which Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak talked to the prime minister on telephone.

The sources said Imran Khan maintained that the government would establish its writ and the Azadi March would not be allowed to reach the D-Chowk. The prime minister said the government tried its best to reach an agreement with the government.

“We gave the option of Parade Ground in the light of decision of the high court,” he said. “We have not been able to reach any conclusion but will continue told talks,” Muhammad Akram Khan Durrani said after the meeting. However, he said, it would not be possible to give any time-frame.

The leaders from the two sides to the disappointment of media persons did not respond to their questions and left the residence of Akram Durrani where two rounds of talks were held. “We will invite you again when date and venue of next round of talks is decided,” Durrani said.

However, Mian Iftikhar, a member of the Rehbar Committee, later said it could not be said at present as to when and where the next round of talks would be held.

PPI adds from Larkana: The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Azadi March will take place on its schedule as already announced. He said the government is using different tactics which will only create strife. Talking to media persons in Larkana, the Maulana said arrest of the JUI-F workers will have no effect on the Azadi March, adding that talks with the government under present circumstances will not be successful.

The JUI-F chief said the federal government is shutting down petrol pumps, ration shops, stopping traffic and one organisation of JUI-F has also been banned which prove the undemocratic intentions of the regime. The Maulana said when their several million marches, including the Peshawar million march, have already been held peacefully then why the government is banning it today.

Fazlur Rehman said Pakistan has become alone and isolated in the world due to failed foreign policy of sitting government. He said according to one report one-year corruption of the present government has broken record of all previous governments. He said threats of suicide attacks are being given after banning Ansarul Islam. He warned that if anything happened to any of Azadi March worker, the Imran Khan government will be held responsible. He said the fake assembly and fake government will not be tolerated anymore.

The JUI-F chief said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also assured of full support to Azadi March.