Commerce colleges in Sindh facing shortage of 1,500 teachers

The commerce colleges in Sindh lack around 1,500 teachers and as a result the students of these colleges could not secure better results in the Higher Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations 2019. There is also a need to update the syllabus of these colleges.

Addressing the oath ceremony of the Commerce Professors Associations Elections 2019-21 at the Government Degree Science and Commerce Colleges for Women Federal B Area on Friday, Sindh Colleges Director General Professor Moazzam Haider said the Directorate of Colleges Sindh had been trying to stimulate the recruitment process of the teachers at commerce colleges. “I acknowledge that commerce colleges could not perform up to the mark because a majority of these institutes lack teachers.”

On the occasion, Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Chairman Professor Inam Ahmed said he had received recommendations from teachers of commerce colleges for making some major changes in the syllabus.

Professor Ahmed said that the BIEK had already changed the pattern of the examinations, especially the procedure for the assessment of the commerce colleges. However, he conceded that courses being taught at colleges were not up to date, while graduates failed to get better jobs. “This is why the current courses need to be updated.”

Commerce Professors Association founder Professor MA Rahim said the association was committed to promoting commerce education at colleges. He was of the view that the country needed commerce graduates. There were a lot of job opportunities for commerce graduates, but the colleges and the authorities had to resolve the issues faced by faculties, students and colleges for many years, he added.

In the event, the newly elected members and office-holders of the association took the oath of their office, promising to work for the wellbeing of their students. Professor Mansoor took the oath as chairman of the Commerce Professors Association, and Professor Zakaullah took the oath as its general secretary.

The ceremony was also attended by Karachi University’s Department of Commerce Chairperson Professor Dr Zaeema Asrar Mohiuddin, Director Human Resource Colleges Prof Majid, Director Inspection College Prof Sakina Samoo and others.