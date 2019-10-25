Only court can decide on sending Nawaz abroad: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: A Special Medical Board has pinned down precise diagnosis of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s malady, which was causing deficiency of platelets, and started the treatment accordingly.

“As was being suspected earlier, Nawaz Sharif’s diagnostic reports confirmed the malady an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), wherein antibodies were causing destruction of blood cells,” said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday while briefing the media about progress in the treatment and health of imprisoned Nawaz Sharif, admitted to Services Hospital, Lahore.

Principal SIMS/SHL and Convener of Special Medical Board Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz also accompanied her.

Renowned hematologist from National Institute of Blood Diseases, Karachi, Prof Dr Tahir Sultan Shamsi was specially called in to be part of the Special Medical Board that led to the diagnosis of ITP, which is an immune-mediated disorder, characterised by a reduced platelet count that may develop bruising or mucosal bleeding.

The Punjab government added four more members to an earlier constituted six-member Special Medical Board comprising Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, principal SIMS/SHL, head of Surgery, as convener, and members including Prof Dr Kamran Khalid Cheema, head of Pulmonolgy SIMS/SHL, Prof Dr M Arif Nadeem, head of Medical Unit-III SIMS/SHL, Prof Dr Faiza Bashir, head of Pathology SIMS/SHL, Dr Khadija Irfan, associate professor/head of Endocrinology SIMS/SHL, and Dr Sobia Qazi, associate professor of Infectious Diseases SIMS/SHL.

The four new members included Prof Dr Tahir Shamsi, dean Postgraduate Studies and Professor of Clinical Hematology & BMT NIBD, Karachi, Prof Dr Moona Aziz, head of Hematology Department, Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore, Prof Dr Fatima Khanum, professor of Hematology Department, National Hospital, DHA, Lahore, and Prof Dr Muhammad Adnan Khan, chief executive, Sharif Medical City, Lahore & Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician. The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department has issued a notification in this regard.

The 10-member Special Medical Board would meet on daily basis to assess the condition of the patient and issue directions for management and treatment accordingly. The board would furnish its recommendations to the SHC&ME Department on a daily basis.

Head of Special Medical Board Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, earlier in an informal talk with the media, said the Board had cancelled the idea of transporting Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) for certain diagnostic tests. However, he said that there’s a medical advice to conduct Nawaz Sharif’s PET scan, which if required, would done keeping in view his condition.

He said that the platelets earlier transfused through six mega units had been destroyed by the antibodies, adding that medicines were being administered to maintain platelets.

According to sources close to Special Medical Board, Nawaz Sharif’s platelets count had improved to 20,000 and he’s in a stable condition.

However, PML-N Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar claimed that the Medical Board had confirmed to him that patient’s current platelets count was 6,000, which made it a critical condition for the patient. In a video message on the social media, he also said that the diagnostic reports and prescribed treatment had been sent to the relevant specialists abroad for their opinion on Nawaz Sharif’s condition and treatment process. “The response is still awaited,” he said.

Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid said the Special Medical Board had started treatment of immunoglobulin after seeking consent from Nawaz Sharif, who, she said, was totally satisfied with the care and treatment by doctors/specialists of international repute. She explained that the treatment would suppress antibodies that were destroying the platelets along with transfusion of platelets to increase the count in the patient’s blood.

She said Nawaz Sharif’s bone marrow was functioning alright and producing platelets normally, which, however, were being destroyed by the antibodies due to the autoimmune disorder. She said the Special Medical Board was adopting extreme care in Nawaz’s treatment as he was

suffering from co-morbidities such as hypertension, high blood pressure,

uncontrolled sugar, renal dysfunction and cardiac issues due to earlier surgeries of heart.

To a question, the minister said Nawaz Sharif’s rashes had also been stabilised and not aggravating anymore. “All his blood indices and medical parameters are normal,” she said and believed former premier would hopefully be completely alright in a couple of days.

She said Dr Tahir Shamsi had also briefed Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar after Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered for leaving no stone unturned in provision of the best possible treatment to former PM Nawaz Sharif. Sardar Usman Buzdar has requested Dr Tahir Shamsi to stay in Lahore for a few more days to ensure proper treatment to the patient.

She said the Special Medical Board was also sharing all medical reports with Mian Shahbaz Sharif and family and Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan and obtained their consent as well.

To another question regarding an option of sending Nawaz Sharif abroad for treatment, the minister said since Nawaz Sharif is a convicted person, the permission to send him abroad was a sole prerogative of the courts concerned. However, she said, we have offered Nawaz Sharif if he wants any doctor or facility he needs from abroad could be brought here. “But, he has reposed complete confidence in the treatment being extended to him,” she claimed.

Meanwhile, head of Special Medical Board also played down the reports of ‘wrong prescription’ of medicines allegedly by Dr Adnan, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, which aggravated his condition before his admission to Services Hospital.

“These are right medicines,” Prof Mahmood replied briefly to The News to a WhatsApp inquiry along with images of Dr Adnan’s prescription.

Earlier, concerns were being circulated on the social media that Shahbaz Sharif had reprimanded Dr Adnan minutes before former premier was moved from NAB premises to Services Hospital for alleged wrong prescription of medicines without consultation with specialists.

Faizan Bangash adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar to take special care of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as far as his medical treatment is concerned.

Already, a day ago, the PM had also telephoned Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and issued him similar instructions.

The governor is in contact with the PML-N leadership regarding the health condition of former premier.

Also, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and informed him about the latest situation with regard to the treatment of Nawaz Sharif and the steps taken in this regard.

Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education Momin Agha, Principal SIMS Prof Mahmood Ayyaz and a famous practitioner from Karachi Tahir Shamsi were also present.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the courts would decide on the applications filed by ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and the government would implement its decisions, as previously.

During a news conference along with Chairman Pakistan Bait-ul –Mal Aon Abbas, she contended that there should be no politics on the ailment of Nawaz Sharif.

Dr. Awan said Maryam Nawaz had filed an application and she was allowed for a meeting with her father.

“We pray for an early recovery of Mian Sahab and the Prime Minister Imran Khan has already directed his best possible medical treatment,” she noted.

Dr. Awan said the prime minister had expended the ambit of PBM to Ehsaas Programme, adding that the prime minister was focused on removal of all the impediments in the way of betterment of the masses. She noted that with this objective in mind, reforms were also being introduced in PBM.

She announced that the government would soon launch a programme for the economic empowerment of women under the umbrella of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal. She continued that this programme would help the women stand on their own feet and immensely contribute to the country’s economy.

Dr. Awan said, “Our women which constitute 50 percent of the total population, have the abilities and capabilities to harness them and we will provide them the opportunities to excel in different fields. This women program will also promote Pakistan’s true image in the outside world”.

Giving details of the programme, Chairman Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas said under this initiative, more women empowerment centers would be established across the country especially in the far-flung and neglected areas including tribal districts, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said 350 centers would be established in the next four years and in the first year, 28,000 women would be imparted training while this figure would be increased to 200,000. Aon Abbas added women would be equipped with different modern skills including horticulture and gemstone and its cutting.

Those getting training, he noted, would also be given monthly stipend of Rs10,000. On completion of training, the women would be given soft loans of Rs20,000-Rs100,000. The Chairman Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal said an orphanage for girls and an old people home would also be established in the federal capital.

He explained that a comprehensive policy for women empowerment had been prepared and this segment of the society would be trained throughout the country in the women empowerment centers.

Aon Abbas continued that Pakistan Bat-ul-Mal would establish an orphan center for 200 girls in Islamabad next month, adding 500 senior citizens would be trained at old age homes and they would further work in orphan centers. He added all programs for poverty alleviation would be run under the Ehsaas Programme.