A warm send off to Khawar Mumtaz

Islamabad :They travelled from far off place and all got together at the residence of Ms Kishwar Naheed, the famous writer, poetess women rights activist, to celebrate the end of a six-year stint in office by Ms Khawar Mumtaz, as the Chairperson of the National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW).

And Ms Khawar Mumtaz indeed looked profoundly satisfied and pleased with the work she has done over the last six years in the office for improving the lot of womenfolk all over the country, compiling comprehensive reports, developing strategies, making recommendations, setting the guidelines and encouraging the legislators to pursue the right direction.

I.A. (Ibn Abdur) Rehman, the honorary spokesperson for the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), who had worked with the HRCP as its Director and later as Secretary General, for quite a few years over the past, travelled all the way from Lahore to be part of the gathering at Kishwar’s place in honor of Ms Khawar Mumtaz.

And there were former Senator Farhatullah Babar, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) spokesperson along with eloquent Ms Shery Rehman, the PPP parliamentarian. And Ms Kathy Ganon, the AP correspondent, always had so much to discuss when she finds personalities like I.A. Rehman, Senator Farhatullah Babar and Shery Rehman! And one can guess that amidst prevailing political conditions in the country, there was no dearth of topics and issues to pick and deliberate upon.

And there is a reception at Kishwar’s place, the literary elite of town can’t be kept away! There was Malik Farakh Yar, who recently launched his latest book ‘Karez’, a long poem divided in four segments. The guests present on the occasion were not ready to let go of him till the time he recited a couple of his poems!

Well know writers like Nazir Mahmood and Sanober Nazir, Hameed Shahid and wife, the former Chairman of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Qasim Bughio and wife, Mr Mehdi, were engaged in continued chatter about literature.

And with I.A. Rehman and Haris Khaleeq, the sitting Secretary-General of the HRCP present under one roof, how one cannot hear about the human rights violations, especially the curbs on media, the political victimization of opponents as well as various other national, regional and international situations. The issues were there and so were varying point of views!

And when there are literati together, who the publishers can avoid presenting their presence! It was good to see Mr Arshad of the Oxford University Press and Ms Amina, the ex-head of Oxford University Press at the reception.

Prominent painter, Ms Samar Minnallah, who did a great job for promoting female education through truck art, was also prominent among the guests and so was the renowned architect/artist, Naeem Pasha!

Though the reception was to celebrate the end of a successful stint by Ms Khawar Mumtaz as Chairperson of (NCSW), the discussion flowed in every direction other then the status of women! Kishwar did noticed unintended segregation as the ‘House’ was divided into ‘male’ and ‘female’ islands and raised objection too. But Haris Khalil was quick to take a firm position in the ‘women section’ in the room and seem to have a lot to discuss!

Needless to say that the food was classical and the best, simply finger lickin ‘pa’ay and sarson ka saag’ one can find in town!