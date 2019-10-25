close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
October 25, 2019

Justice Mamoon takes oath as acting LHC CJ

Lahore

A
APP
October 25, 2019

LAHORE :Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Thursday took oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi administered the oath to the acting chief justice in a ceremony held at the LHC Judges Lounge.

LHC judges, advocate general Punjab, the Pakistan Bar Council and Punjab Bar Council office-bearers, law officers and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony. The LHC judges and court officials congratulated the acting CJ on holding the office. LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan has gone abroad.

