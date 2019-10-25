close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
October 25, 2019

Deputy Commissioner Lahore

National

 
October 25, 2019

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Lahore visited Tehsil Raiwind on Thursday where he inspected anti-dengue surveillance, participated in an awareness seminar organised by a private university and visited Raiwind Centre to inspect the arrangements carried out for Raiwind congregation going to be held on 31st October. The district administration has been continuing its dengue eradication drive in all parts of the district.

