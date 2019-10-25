tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Lahore visited Tehsil Raiwind on Thursday where he inspected anti-dengue surveillance, participated in an awareness seminar organised by a private university and visited Raiwind Centre to inspect the arrangements carried out for Raiwind congregation going to be held on 31st October. The district administration has been continuing its dengue eradication drive in all parts of the district.
