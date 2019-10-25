Naval chief visits forward posts

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, visited Pakistan Navy’s coastal installations and forward posts of units along Makran Coast to review the operational preparedness and also performed ground breaking of various operational and administrative projects at Gwadar and Ormara.

During the visit, the naval chief was briefed about the ongoing operational activities; special measures being employed to maintain operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet Units at optimum level and on achievements of Task Force-88 for ensuring maritime security of CPEC/ Gwadar Port.

During the visit, Chairman, China Overseas Ports Holding Company, Zhang Baozhong, also called on chief of the Naval Staff at Gwadar. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including security of CPEC and Gwadar Port were discussed. Zhang Baozhong appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role in ensuring peace and security of this gamechanger project.

Later, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also performed ground breaking of various operational and administrative projects at Gwadar and Ormara which also included extension of educational facilities at Junior Naval Academy Ormara (JNAO).