Thu Oct 24, 2019
AFP
October 24, 2019

China makes public cases on fake media piracy

World

AFP
October 24, 2019

BEIJING:Chinese authorities Wednesday made public seven cases involving fake media and piracy that were cracked in a recent campaign.

The cases including fraud conducted in the name of a well-known state media organization and a fictitious media outlet, involving over three million yuan (around 424,000 US dollars), according to the National Office for the Fight Against Pornography and Illegal Publications, Xinhua reported.

Those involved in the fraud cases have been arrested and some have been sentenced to prison terms, the office said.The cases also involved illegal publications and copyright infringement, such as pirated online games and textbooks, leading to the arrest of dozens of suspects.

