3 new businessmen appointed as PBIT members

RAWALPINDI: The competent authority in the government of Punjab, on the recommendations of Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, has appointed three renowned businessmen from three zones of Punjab as member PBIT.

A notification had officially been issued in this connection. Total members have now been increased to 16 in PBIT. New members who have been appointed are Sohail Altaf group leader RCCI and renowned businessman from North Punjab, Abdul Rauf Mukhtar from Central Punjab, and renowned businessman, Sheikh Ahsan Rasheed from South Punjab.

Usually this board is comprised of prominent businessmen from Punjab, Karachi, and officers of grade 21 and 22 from provincial government.

These three members appointed in PBIT are prominent entrepreneurs with enormous amount of experience in business promotion and are also very dynamic individuals.

Involvement of these individuals will strengthen PBIT of which credit goes to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who, on the recommendation of Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanveer Ilyas inducted these prominent business personalities in the board. Involvement of these personalities will greatly help PBIT in policy making, business strategy formulation and investment promotion policies.