Famous video star sits on FM’s chair

ISLAMABAD: Famous app video star Hareem Shah made it to the high-level government office recently in a video that has gone viral on the platform lately, local media reported on Wednesday. In the video that has been doing rounds, Hareem had the privilege of being in a conference room at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, prompting an official inquiry into the matter. According to details, the probe would determine who permitted her into the official building and let her record the video. She can be seen in the video sitting on the chair Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi sits while chairing a meeting.

The netizens have been up in arms since then, condemning the video and criticising it staunchly.

Shah is no novice when it comes to meeting influential political figures. In the past she has met and posted videos alongside a number of politicians including Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry has launched an investigation into the matter of the video.

The FO has taken notice of the incident and officials are interrogating the matter as to how she reached the sensitive area where top leadership of the country holds meetings with heads of other states.

The FO sources revealed that CCTV footages are being examined to determine the responsible persons behind permitting Hareem Shah to go inside the committee room.

Furthermore, entry logbook is also being checked and the authorities are figuring out whether Hereem visited other places at the Foreign Office.

Later, Hareem Shah revealed who she wanted to meet during her visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking to a local news website, Hareem said that it was her wish to meet Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“I am a very big fan of Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He is like a father to me and a very respectable man,” she said. “I like him a lot. Everyone must want to meet him and so did I. Unfortunately, he wasn’t there when I came,” she added.

Hareem said that it was not right of people to associate her with the foreign minister, prime minister or the other leaders of the PTI.

“If God has given respect to the PTI and helped them to get elected, then what’s the big deal in making a video at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office?” she asked.

In an earlier interview with Geo News, Shah revealed how she got access to such significant people of stature and power.

"I am a big Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter myself and have been affiliated with the party. This is how I got the unique opportunity to meet and make videos with PTI leaders," she said.