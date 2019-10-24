close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
AFP
October 24, 2019

Postponed Clasico set for Dec 18

Sports

AFP
October 24, 2019

MADRID: The rearranged Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on December 18 despite opposition from La Liga, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed on Wednesday.

Spain’s most prestigious fixture, which was due to take place at Camp Nou on Saturday, was postponed last week because of violent pro-independence protests in Catalonia. La Liga had proposed December 4 or 7 and have said they are considering an appeal. “The league does not agree with the decision,” La Liga said in a statement.

“It is studying the documentation to decide whether to appeal, against whom and before what bodies.”An earlier statement from the RFEF read: “The decision of the Competition Committee has taken place after analysing in recent days the proposals of both clubs, who were invited to agree a date and decided on December 18.

