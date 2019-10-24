Nobel work

The 43-year-old Abiy Ahmed became Ethiopian prime minister in April 2018 and won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, 11 Oct 2019.

Abiy Ahmed made peace with Eritrea, ended terrorism, played a role in meditating Sudan’s political crises and made some other contributions in his ministry. As a result of his great contributions in maintaining peace, he was awarded Nobel Peace Prize 2019, which he really deserves.

Waqar Moosa

Kech