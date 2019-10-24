‘Foreign students real IIU ambassadors’

Islamabad : International Islamic University (IIU) President Dr Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh said on Wednesday that international students were an omen of cultural diversity at the university.

"You are always active in cultural activities. You are the real ambassadors of our institution," he told the IIU foreign students during a meeting at the university's male campus organised by the Alumni Office.

The activity was attended by a large number of foreign students, while Vice President IIU Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Deans Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Bashir, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Hakeem, Students Advisor Dr. Tariq Javed and In-charge Alumni office Hafiz Muhammad Anwar.

The university has more than 2,000 students from more than 45 nations enrolled in various prorgammes.

The IIU president said many of the foreign alumni of IIU are holding key posts in various countries. He said that the university is pursuing the goal of internationalisation. He assured that foreign students will be provided maximum facilities to acquire quality education.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh also ensured the new students about the provision of all available resources to provide the best learning atmosphere at the campus. He further said that it is the responsibility of students to head the Muslim world towards the path of success.

He called upon foreign students to get involved in innovative projects and contribute to incubation and startup programs. He also stressed to adopt new technologies and use new media tools for dissemination of Islam’s message of peace.

The IIU president also heard to the problems of the students and ensured an early solution to the legitimate issues. He directed all the relevant officials to deal with issues of foreign students on a priority basis. At the end of the activity, a souvenir was presented to IIU president from the foreign students.